Bolanle Austen-Peters’ House of Ga’a enters Netflix top 10 in multiple countries

Bolanle Austen-Peters‘ latest film, “House of Ga’a,” has made a significant impact on Netflix, entering the top 10 rankings across various countries as of July 26, 2024.

Set in the ancient 18th century Yoruba history, “House of Ga’a” tells the gripping tale of a power-hungry political figure, Ga’a, who orchestrates a brutal betrayal within the Oyo Empire. This cultural phenomenon, with its captivating storyline and stellar performances, has resonated deeply with audiences globally.

According to Flix Patrol, a platform that provides video on demand charts and streaming ratings worldwide, “House of Ga’a” has achieved notable success in several regions:

Regional Highlights

Nigeria: The film has clinched the number one spot, becoming a major hit with massive viewership and widespread acclaim.

Guadeloupe: Ranking second, the show has captivated audiences with its unique storytelling and cultural relevance.

Kenya and Martinique: Both countries have placed the show in the third position, reflecting its broad appeal across different cultures. In Dominican Republic it secured the fourth spot, for the Bahamas and Jamaica it ranked fifth. Also in Mauritius it achieved fourth place.

Overall, “House of Ga’a” holds an impressive average ranking of 6 across all listed countries, indicating its strong global presence and consistent viewer engagement.

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters and co-produced with Joseph Umoibom, “House of Ga’a” boasts an ensemble cast including Femi Branch, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Seun Akindele, Mike Afolarin, Jide Oyegbile, Teddy A, Bambam, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, William Benson, Femi Adebayo, Yemi Blaq, Juliana Olayode, Bimbo Manuel, Gbenga Titiloye, Kunle Coker, Dele Odule, Adeniyi Johnson, Gabriel Afolayan, and Stan Nze.

Context and Comparisons

“House of Ga’a” follows the success of other films by Bolanle Austen-Peters. Her biopic, “Funmilayo Ransom Kuti,” finished strong at the Nigerian box office with N157 million before premiering on Amazon Prime. Additionally, productions like “Jagun Jagun,” released a few months back, have received widespread acceptance and high viewing numbers.

Indigenous Nollywood films continue to thrive both in cinemas and on streaming platforms. Odunlade Adekola’s “Lakatabu” has grossed over N150 million since its debut in cinemas. Earlier this year, “Ajakaju: Beast of Two Worlds” and Kayode Kasum’s “Ajosepo” collectively grossed over N400 million at the box office.

Other movies like Ijakumo the Born-Again Stripper, Malaika, Battle on Buka Street among other Nollywood productions by box office queen, Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham also show that the industry is on track to rake even more in revenue.

The success of “House of Ga’a” highlights the growing global influence of Nollywood and the increasing appetite for culturally rich, engaging narratives in the streaming era.