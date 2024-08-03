Borno Governor Reveals Most Protesters Were Children, Lifts Curfew

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has revealed that a staggering 95 per cent of those involved in the violent protests in Maiduguri on Thursday were children under the age of 14.

This statement was made during a broadcast where Zulum also announced the lifting of the 24-hour curfew previously imposed on the state.

In his address, Governor Zulum expressed his concerns over the participation of very young children in the unrest, many of whom, he asserted, did not understand the reasons behind the protests.

He highlighted the disturbing sight of a six-year-old child carrying a protest placard, suggesting that these minors were likely being manipulated by others.

“Over 95 per cent of those who participated in the so-called Thursday protests were children under 14 years old,” Zulum said. “Most of them do not know why they are protesting.

A six-year-old child carrying a placard is remarkable; he must have been directed by someone. Many of these children are not originally from Borno.”

Zulum acknowledged the role of Almajiri education in the region but stressed the need for proper oversight of these children.

He pointed out the lack of care and supervision for thousands of Almajiri children residing in Maiduguri, which, he argued, exacerbates the situation.

“We are not discouraging Almajiri education, but it is crucial that their teachers or guardians take proper responsibility for their welfare,” he added.

“The situation where thousands of children are living in Maiduguri under the guise of Almajiri education, without any form of supervision, needs urgent attention.”

The governor also condemned the violence that accompanied the protests, noting that several public properties, including hospitals, were destroyed and looted.

He reported that there were multiple attempts by the protesters to attack the Maiduguri Emergency Power Gas Plant, which were thwarted by the state’s security forces.

“In what could have been a major disaster, the hoodlums made several attempts to attack the Maiduguri Emergency Power Gas Plant.

Thankfully, these attempts were successfully averted by our brave security personnel,” Zulum stated.

The governor’s announcement also included a stern warning to those involved in the violence. With the lifting of the curfew, Zulum made it clear that any further acts of looting or violence would be met with stringent legal consequences.

“Violence has no place in our society,” Zulum declared. “I implore all citizens to reject any calls to arms or acts of aggression.

As we lift the curfew, any individual found engaging in looting or violent activities will face severe repercussions.”

Zulum reiterated his administration’s commitment to transforming Borno State positively, highlighting ongoing efforts in various sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

He emphasised that the government remains focused on improving the living conditions and ensuring the safety and well-being of the state’s residents.

The lifting of the curfew marks a return to normalcy, but the governor’s statements underscore the challenges that remain in addressing the root causes of unrest and ensuring the protection of vulnerable children.

The state government’s efforts will continue to be closely watched as they work to restore peace and stability in the region.