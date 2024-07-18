Borno State Police Arrest Woman for Killing Husband with Axe

The Borno State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old woman, Lydia Aji, for killing her husband with an axe in Kautikari village, Chibok LGA.

ASP Nahum Daso, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed that Lydia Aji killed her husband during a fight over their daughter, Rachael Aji, 13, who had stolen and sold a goat.

The father ordered their daughter to leave the house due to her criminal behavior, which led to a fight with his wife, who opposed the order and struck him with an axe.

“Lydia Aji struck her husband on the head with an axe, killing him instantly,” Daso said. “Investigation further revealed that the couple had a misunderstanding, and the angry father then asked them to leave his house. The case is still under investigation.”

In a separate incident, the police arrested Usakahyel Adamu, 24, in Kwaya-Kusar Local Government Area for allegedly killing his 90-year-old grandfather.

Daso reported that Adamu, after an altercation, used a hoe to hit his grandfather on the head, causing his immediate death.

Daso stated that both suspects would be charged in court upon the completion of investigations.

Additionally, the police arrested three suspects in possession of Indian hemp and hard drugs, along with a syndicate of five suspected vandals of public infrastructure, who were found with vandalized solar street lights and borehole components.

Three other suspects were also paraded for criminal intimidation after threatening a man to pay them N2 million or risk death.