Brace Vs Valencia Will Boost My Confidence This Season – Lewandowski

Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski has come out to say that his match-winning double against Valencia will give him confidence for the rest of the season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his aim is always to score goals for his club and country, so scoring 2 on the first matchday will definitely benefit him and the team for the remainder of the season.

Lewandowski added that Valencia is always a tough opponent, so he and his teammates had to work extra hard for the points.

His words, “My aim is always to score goals. Scoring two in the first matchday gives me confidence. The important thing now is to win the next matches.

In the second [half], we were much better, with three or four very clear chances. This match is important because it marks a good start to the season. Valencia is always a tough opponent and we have taken the three points.”

