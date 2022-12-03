BREAKING: 2023: Peter Obi releases 62-page campaign manifesto

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, the Labour Party, LP, candidate, Peter Obi, has finally released his long-awaited 62-page campaign manifesto.

The manifesto titled, “Our Pact with Nigerians: Creating a New Nigeria“, unveiled Obi’s proposed plans to lead Nigeria if elected as president.

InfoStride News learnt this on Saturday from Labour Party Secretariat in Abuja.

Page 18 of the document itemized his economic plan founded on a shift from consumption to production by running a production-centred economy that is driven by an agrarian revolution and export-oriented industrialization.