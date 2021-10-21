    Login
    Ciao Wemmy releases a brand new hit single titled Go Low

    Nigerian Singer/songwriter, Ciao Wemmy has released a brand new hit single titled “Go Low”.

    Following the release of his album “Lagos to Jozi”, CW Nation front line art. Releases a new single Go Low, And it features South African producer “Agent Riley”.

    The new single is released under Ciao Wemmy’s record label ‘CW Nation’ and distributed worldwide by Amuse Music Distribution.

    Ciao Wemmy says: “I just wanted to create a nice danceable song where people can enjoy Go Low and just vibe you know.

    He went on to say: The music video is ready! We have already shot and completed it.

