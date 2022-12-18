I’ll Always Respect Gianni Infantino – Hakimi

Morocco defender, Achraf Hakimi has apologized to FIFA president, Gianni Infantino after a confrontation following his side’s defeat to Croatia. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, nothing really escalated between the both of them as he went back to him to apologize for the words he said about the officiating during the 3rd place match.

Hakimi added that Infantino is his friend, and he’ll always respect him and his sacrifices for football.

His words, “Nothing happened. I was angry after the end of the match. I went to talk to him, and I apologized for the words I said to him. He is my friend and I respect him a lot, so nothing happened.”