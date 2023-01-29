Brighton Will Conclude On The Best Solution For Caicedo – Roberto de Zerbi

Brighton manager, Roberto de Zerbi has come out to say that Moises Caicedo made a mistake by asking to leave the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that the public statement was a mistake from the Ecuador midfielder, but we must realize that we all make mistakes in life.

Roberto de Zerbi added that the club will conclude on the best solution for both Brighton and the player.

His words, “We hope he stays with us until the end of the season,”

“In life you can make mistake,”

“For everyone there are many solutions. We will see the best solution for him and for us.”