    Login
    Subscribe

    Brighton Will Conclude On The Best Solution For Caicedo – Roberto de Zerbi

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Brighton manager, Roberto de Zerbi has come out to say that Moises Caicedo made a mistake by asking to leave the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Moses Caicedo
    Moses Caicedo

    According to him, it is clear that the public statement was a mistake from the Ecuador midfielder, but we must realize that we all make mistakes in life.

    Roberto de Zerbi added that the club will conclude on the best solution for both Brighton and the player.

    His words, “We hope he stays with us until the end of the season,”

    “In life you can make mistake,”

    See also  Ziyech Let Chelsea Fans Down By Not Celebrating His Goal - Joe Cole

    “For everyone there are many solutions. We will see the best solution for him and for us.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply