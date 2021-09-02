    Login
    Court Sacks Mai Buni As APC Acting National Chairman

    Politics

    Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and other members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC have been sacked.

    Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State
    A Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba, Wednesday, restrained Governor Mai Mala Buni and the others from parading themselves as Chairman and members of the APC CECPC until the determination of a substantive suit before the court.

    Justice Onome Marshal Umukoro, who presided over the matter, also stopped the Party’s scheduled LG Congress in Delta State slated for September 4, 2021.

    Olorogun Elvis Ayomanor, who is the APC Deputy Chairman in the state had led other officials of the party in the state to the Court, challenging the outcome of the Ward Congress in the State.

