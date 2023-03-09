African Leaders Only Love Their Bellies And Kids – Simi

Popular singer, Simi has come out to blast African leaders over the disrespect their countrymen get outside the continent. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, Black Africans have to fight for space, respect and survival everywhere they go because the one place that is their birthright is so hard on their lives.

Simi added that rather than this sad reality making African leaders wake up, they keep showing they only love their bellies and their own children.

Her words, “Black Africans have to fight and fight for space and respect and survival everywhere they go because the one place that is their birth right is hard on their lives. One would think this would make African leaders wake tf up and help us fight for our dignity.”

“Who really wants to go a land of strangers, away from everyone and thing they love? People that want to survive. Nobody chooses that life because it’s good or easy. They just don’t want to die feeling that helpless.”

“But these leaders don’t love their country. They don’t love their people. They only love their greedy bellies. They only care about their own children. They only care about their families. As long as their wickedness is not happening to them, why stop?”

