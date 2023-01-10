British Govt internal poll shows Atiku is leading candidate – Momodu

Ahead of next month’s presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization said the British Government internal poll shows its candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is leading.

Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, Director, Strategic Communications of the Atiku Campaign Organization, Dele Momodu added that the former Vice President was invited to discuss future potential collaboration between countries.

The statement read in part “5 weeks to election and the UK government invites front leading candidate to discuss areas of future potential collaboration between both countries.

“An internal source is quoted saying an internal poll by the British government shows AA as the leading candidate and the possibility of working together for a more effective Post BREXIT world which promises to be a win-win for both countries.

“This is especially imperative as the U.K. seeks to improve and increase trade partnership with Nigeria”.