Britney Spears Decides How She Chooses To Use Social Media – Husband

Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari has jumped on social media to answer questions fans have about his wife’s behaviour online. He recently had his say via his Instagram stories, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is Britney’s choice how she chooses to use social media, and her decision not to attend red-carpet events with him is because she considers it boring.

Sam added that social media can be very traumatizing at times, so it is always good to take a break.

His words, “Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times.”

“Thank you to all of her protective fans.”

WOW.