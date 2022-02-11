Salah Deserved A Penalty Vs Leicester City – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he believes Mohammed Salah deserved a penalty vs Leicester City. He recently had his say via while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Salah was definitely fouled by the defender and winning 2 goals to nil will not make him deny that clear fact.

Klopp added that Salah showed his incredible quality once again and he was unlucky to not score.

His words, “What a quality he has. I think the first situation was incredible, the counter. The first move was genius; the defender slipped and he walked away. Unfortunately, Kasper Schmeichel is not a bad goalie, so he made an incredible save and the player from behind,”

“Okay, we won 2-0, [but] that was a tackle for sure, I am not sure 100 per cent how you will judge that from a ref point of view.”

“Then the crossbar or the edge of the goal, an incredible situation, and the other one I forgot but that’s just Mo. He had a 35-minute roundabout, it was the idea to bring him early, that we really can use him then.”

“We played a lot of football in the first 55 minutes, so that’s tiring for the opponent as well, and that Mo can then come on gives your game a different dimension and we nearly used that.”