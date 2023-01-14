Bruno Fernandes’ Goal Proves That Those Who Make The Rules Don’t Understand The Game – Cech

Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper, Petr Cech has come out to say that he was not impressed with Bruno Fernandes’ goal vs Manchester City. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was not impressed with the goal at all because it is proof that the people who make the rules don’t understand the game at all.

OAP added that clarity with the rules is needed to avoid more controversies like this in the nearest future.

His words, “The first United goal just proved the people who make the rules don’t understand the game.”