Buhari a failure in eight years, history will judge him – Bode George

Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years as a failure.

George said Buhari did not live up to the expectations of Nigerians in the last eight years.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on Saturday, the PDP chieftain said history will judge Buhari’s government because it failed to impact Nigerians positively.

He lamented that Buhari failed to ensure the security of Nigerians.

He berated Buhari for failing to deliver on his electoral promises of fighting corruption among other things.

According to George: “My personal assessment is that he failed, not completely in every sector, but if you do an examination and say you must have a minimum of 33%, then you can go to the next class, but they did not attain that 33%.

“I can give them maybe about 5%, even the 5% requires a lot of retrospection.

“So it is very very disheartening and heartbreaking that he failed in his number one job, which is to guarantee security of lives and property.

“So let’s put those promises now into his departure because that’s what will be written on the pages of history. Whatever a leader does during his time, it is on the pages of history.”