    Login
    Subscribe

    It Has Not Worked Out For Maguire At Old Trafford – Rio Ferdinand

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire should leave Old Trafford after losing his place in the team under Erik ten Hag, Rio Ferdinand has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Harry Maguire
    Harry Maguire

    According to him, if he is Maguire, he would be looking for a new club right now because it clearly has not worked out for him at Old Trafford.

    Rio added that Shaw, who is a left-back, replacing him in defense says everything about his future at the club.

    His words, “If I’m Harry Maguire, I’d be looking for a new club right now,” he said. “At Manchester United it hasn’t worked out.”

    See also  Is Arsene Wenger To Blame For Arsenal's Mentality Issues?

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply