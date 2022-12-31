It Has Not Worked Out For Maguire At Old Trafford – Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire should leave Old Trafford after losing his place in the team under Erik ten Hag, Rio Ferdinand has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if he is Maguire, he would be looking for a new club right now because it clearly has not worked out for him at Old Trafford.

Rio added that Shaw, who is a left-back, replacing him in defense says everything about his future at the club.

His words, “If I’m Harry Maguire, I’d be looking for a new club right now,” he said. “At Manchester United it hasn’t worked out.”