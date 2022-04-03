Buhari Best Nigerian President Since 1914 Amalgamation – Gov Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the best Nigerian president since the 1914 amalgamation.

According to Masari: “Since the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914, the country has never had a better government and President like Muhammad Buhari.”

He spoke in Katsina at a rally organised by the beneficiaries of the Federal government’s Social Investment Programme (NSIP), NAN reports.

Masari said Buhari has laid a foundation that would aid the next administration to get Nigerians out of poverty.

“With this initiative which no administration has ever thought of, the President needs more commendation and support to achieve the purpose of the programme.

“I wish to inform you that I am totally in support of this call for the president to make it a law before the end of his tenure. By doing such, it will continue to reduce the challenges Nigerians are facing,” he said.