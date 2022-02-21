    Login
    Subscribe

    Buhari Okays Postponement Of APC National Convention

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has settled for a shift in date of its national convention following President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval,InfoStride News has learnt.

    President Buhari
    President Buhari

    InfoStride News gathered Sunday night that the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, chaired by the Yobe State Governor, Mai Bala Buni, met and took a decision to postpone the party’s national convention, which was earlier scheduled to hold this Saturday.

    The committee decided on a two-week shift, a development that may not have gone down well with other stakeholders of the party, most of whom are agitating that the convention should hold on February 26 as earlier scheduled.

    There are also indications that stakeholders settled for a postponement owing to logistic gaps in the convention planning.

    See also  APC Is A Failed And Dysfunctional Party - PDP

    More to come.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News