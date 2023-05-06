BvB Players Must Focus On Themselves Amid Race For Bundesliga Title – Edin Terzic

Borussia Dortmund manager, Edin Terzic has called for changes to the game of football. He recently revealed this after his side were denied a clear penalty against VfL Bochum last weekend, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, just like in the NBA, he feels football coaches should be allowed to prompt a replay review once per game at the cost of a time-out if that review is lost.

Terzic added that his players must focus on themselves amid the race to win the Bundesliga.

His words, “I would definitely have made use of it in Bochum. I’m all for trying everything to make the sport we love so much fairer. If it helps, think about it. There have been a lot of changes in football in recent years. The challenge is something that we coaches would like.”

On the Bundesliga race, “We have to focus completely on ourselves. It’s no use squinting at what’s happening elsewhere if you lose even one percent of your focus. We have four games to make sure that we don’t end up getting angry about the games in Bochum, Schalke or Stuttgart ,but that the points won there ultimately mean that we are at the top in the end. It’s still within reach, so we don’t have time to get negative or dwell on it. It’s about doing whatever it takes to make a positive impact on the things that are in our control.”