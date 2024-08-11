Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to reveal what he expects of Riccardo Calafiori for the upcoming season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Calafiori will bring a lot of versatility to the team because he can play in two or three different positions, plus his energy and passion will give Arsenal a whole lot.

Arteta added that Riccardo did a lot for club and country last year, and he’ll surely improve the Gunners.

His words, “He brings a lot of versatility because he can play in two or three different positions and especially in attack, he can occupy different spaces because he’s a real defender. When you see his presence, his physicality, how he goes to the duels, he’s unbelievable. Obviously, he’s done a lot last year and I think he’s a player that can improve us.

We are managing them, it’s a lot of new things for him. It’s a big step up, but he’s so willing as you could see, for the 20 minutes that he played, he’s so energetic, so passionate, a really intelligent player. He’s going to give us a lot.”

WOW.

