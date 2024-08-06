Call for Accountability: Why Senate President Akpabio Should Resign – APC Chieftain

Jonathan Vatsa, former Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism and a prominent figure within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, has strongly advocated for the resignation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Vatsa’s call comes in response to Akpabio’s controversial remarks regarding the ongoing nationwide protests against economic hardship and hunger.

In his statement titled “Time for Akpabio to Go,” Vatsa condemned Akpabio’s comments as insensitive and alarming, particularly given his high-ranking position as the third most senior official in the country.

The remarks, made during the recent EndBadGovernance protests, allegedly suggested that those who wished to protest could continue, while Akpabio and his allies would persist in benefiting from the current administration’s resources.

Vatsa expressed his dismay at Akpabio’s dismissal of the protests, noting that while many distinguished Nigerians are appealing for calm and dialogue between the government and the protesting youth, Akpabio’s response appeared dismissive and out of touch.

He criticised Akpabio for seemingly trivialising the legitimate grievances of the protesters, which he found to be both unhelpful and inappropriate.

As a former APC publicity secretary, Vatsa highlighted the contrast between Akpabio’s tenure and his current position.

He pointed out that Akpabio, who served under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for 16 years, appears to be persisting in his previous ways even under the APC government.

Vatsa lamented that this continuity of practice represents a fundamental problem for the nation, reflecting poorly on the APC’s commitment to genuine change and reform.

Vatsa’s statement also criticised the APC for what he perceives as a failure to distance itself from individuals who have previously been accused of corruption and mismanagement.

He expressed frustration that figures who were once condemned for their actions in previous administrations are now being celebrated within the APC.

This, he argues, undermines the party’s credibility and its promise of transformative change that was central to its 2015 campaign.

Vatsa argued that for the APC to restore its image and build public trust ahead of the 2027 elections, significant changes must be made.

He contends that Akpabio’s resignation would be a crucial first step in demonstrating the party’s commitment to addressing public concerns and correcting course.

According to Vatsa, this would send a clear message to the Nigerian people that the APC is serious about enacting real reform and moving away from past practices that have disillusioned many citizens.

In summary, Vatsa’s call for Akpabio’s resignation reflects a broader demand for accountability and integrity within Nigeria’s political landscape.

As the nation grapples with widespread economic challenges and public dissatisfaction, Vatsa believes that leadership must demonstrate sensitivity to these issues and a genuine commitment to change.

He contends that only through such actions can the APC hope to regain public confidence and effectively address the pressing issues facing the country.