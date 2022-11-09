Cameroon And Morocco Will Reach The World Cup Final In Qatar – Samuel Eto’o

Cameroon will win the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, Samuel Eto’o has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he sees Cameroon and Morocco reaching the World Cup final in Qatar because Africa has acquired more experience at the world stage over the years.

Eto’o added that he believes Africa is ready to not only participate in a World Cup, but to also win it.

His words, “Africa has always had the potential to achieve a successful World Cup, but we haven’t always shown our best face up to now.”

“During the years, African teams have acquired more and more experience, and I think they’re ready not only to participate in a World Cup, but to also win it.”

“Cameroon will win the World Cup final against Morocco.”

“We’ve already been able to observe the work accomplished by Qatar in recent years and the way in which the team has gained in maturity,”

“The other national sides are not suspecting Qatar’s qualities, and I think they’ll be able to create a surprise.”

“It would be a dream come true [to win the title],”

“For any player, winning titles is the ultimate goal.”

“As president of our federation, I would love to see Cameroon win the World Cup.”