Caretaker Chairmen in Osun State Resign Ahead of Local Government Elections

Some caretaker chairmen of local government areas in Osun State have begun to resign in preparation for the February 22, 2025, local government election in the state.

InfoStride News has learned that the resignations are aimed at allowing these officials to adequately prepare for the upcoming election.

This follows the announcement by Hashim Abioye, Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), who set the election date for February 22, 2025.

In anticipation of the poll, OSSIEC has also announced plans to recruit electoral and assistant electoral officers.

Among the first to resign is Adewale Adeyinka, Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Odo-Otin Local Government. Lukman Afolabi, the caretaker chairman of Ede South Local Government Area, has also stepped down.

Both officials resigned from their positions on Wednesday.

In his resignation letter dated July 17, 2024, Adeyinka stated that he stepped down to pursue further opportunities to serve his people.

Afolabi cited respect for the rule of law following the recent Supreme Court verdict on local government financial authority as his reason for resigning.

“Today, I stopped going to the office because I have voluntarily resigned as Caretaker Chairman of Ede South Local Government to respect the rule of law,” Afolabi wrote.

A source within government circles, who requested anonymity, confirmed the resignation of the council chairmen, stating, “Almost all council chairmen have resigned to prepare for the February 22, 2025, council polls.”