Cargo movement continues from Lagos to Kano, Kaduna – NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has continued the movement of cargoes in containers to Kano and Kaduna Inland Dry Port.

Managing Director of Inland Containers Nigeria Limited (ICNL), Ismail Yusuf, who affirmed the resumption to journalists in Lagos said about forty containers have been moved in the first instance.

He also said an additional forty empty containers have been returned through the same mode to Lagos from the Kano and Kaduna Dry Port, which is a subsidiary company of ICNL.

Yusuf added that the movement by rail will contribute to cost reduction, time-saving and further ensure the safety of the consignments being moved by rail.

According to him, it will now cost half of what is presently spent on road haulage to move containers by rail.

He added that ICNL is still in talks with NRC to deploy additional coaches to the port operation because his company has cargoes on the ground to be moved.