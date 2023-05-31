Caring Nigerian Married Men Must Be Ready To Be Called Woman Wrapper – Solomon Buchi

Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi has come out to say that Nigerian men who want to be good husbands must be ready to bear being called simps and woman wrapper. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that husbands nowadays who want to be good and godly to their wives must be ready to be seen as being controlled by their wives.

Solomon added that some men actually hate seeing other men who are better than them, so they will always try to make you feel inferior.

His words, “A Nigerian husband that wants to be a good and godly husband must be ready to be called a simp, ‘woman wrapper’, and termed controlled by his wife. Some men hate to you be a better man than they are, and their coping mechanism is try to make you feel you’re the inferior one, but no, you’re the better man, and they’re somewhere lower than where crude oil is found.”

