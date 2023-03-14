Carragher And Souness Should Be Ashamed Of Themselves – Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has come out to slam Liverpool’s small club mentality for their celebrations after beating Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the players and legends screaming and celebrating after disgracing MUFC, only to go on and lose to Bournemouth days later tells him that Liverpool is a small club. Rio added that he saw Souness and Carragher try to antagonize

Roy Keane and Gary Neville during the game, without suspecting that they would be humbled the next weekend.

His words, “That is a small club mentality. That screams small club. Screaming and celebrating when you beat Man United,”

“The way Souness and Carragher were celebrating, the way they were trying to antagonise the guys [Roy Keane and Gary Neville], and then their team goes and does that at the weekend. They should be ashamed of themselves.”