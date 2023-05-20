Casemiro Has Exceeded Expectations At MUFC – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to hail Casemiro’s match-winning performance in their 1-0 victory at Bournemouth. He recently revealed that the midfielder’s contribution has been massive to the club. and he has exceeded expectations.

According to him, he quickly realized that a player of the Brazilian’s quality was missing in Manchester United’s midfield, and the fact that he fits into the standard of the club made everything so seamless.

Erik added that the top 4 race will not be about Liverpool since qualification is very much in MUFC’s hands.

His words, “Absolutely, by far. One of the things came out of our analysis was that we missed a player in the midfield, we studied this and we searched for this, it was not easy because there are not many in the profile who fits to the standard of Manchester United.”

“We are happy we found him and his contribution is massive. I think even you miss him over eight or nine games through suspension — in the start of the season he wasn’t even there, but when he plays, you bring balance to the midfield and we’ve had a lot of wins with this midfield.”

“He keeps surprising you. He’s such a brilliant football player. We know him as very good with organisation, anticipation, winning duels, fighting and keeping the team together but in possession his passing distribution and finishing is very important.”

On the top 4 race, “It’s not important and I’m telling you for weeks, it’s not about our opponents. We are in the lead, it’s only up to us. We have everything in our hands, we don’t have to look behind and we have to make our performance and when we do it, there’s nothing to do with any other teams apart from the opponent on the day.”