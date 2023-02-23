Casemiro Is Like A Second Coach On The Pitch – Scholes

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes has come out to draw comparisons between Casemiro and Roy Keane. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Casemiro plays like a coach on the football pitch, and his massive experience and incredible passing of the ball has actually made a difference to the current MUFC team.

Scholes added that the Brazilian is probably as close to Roy Keane as you are going to get.

His words, “It’s almost like he’s a coach on the football pitch,”

“You’ve seen the difference from when he’s come into the team. He has great experience and I don’t think he gets the credit for the way he plays. He is a really good passer of the ball, which surprised me a little bit, when you think you saw Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as the playmakers at Real Madrid. But this lad can play.”

“I’ve heard so many times, as well, that’s he’s probably the best holding midfielder as well. I don’t see him as a holding midfielder. He’s a proper Manchester United midfielder that gets involved in everything. You see him up the pitch, you see him defending, you see him controlling the game at times.”

“He’s probably as close to Roy Keane as you’re going to get. I think he’s been brilliant. I think ‘holding midfielder’ just does him a little bit of an injustice.”