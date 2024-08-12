Catastrophic Flooding in Bauchi North Claims Lives and Devastates Property

Severe flooding caused by persistent heavy rainfall has led to the tragic deaths of at least three individuals in the Bauchi North Senatorial District.

The torrential rain, which lasted for three consecutive days, has wrought widespread destruction, including the loss of domestic animals, extensive damage to farmlands, and the destruction of valuable property estimated in millions of naira.

In response to the calamity, Bauchi State Governor Sen. Bala Mohammed has taken decisive action by establishing a high-level committee to assess the extent of the damage and coordinate relief efforts.

The committee is led by Barr. Ibrahim Kashim Mohammed, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and includes key officials such as Hajara Yakubu Wanka, the State Commissioner for Humanitarian and Disaster Management; Rt. Hon. Danlami Ahmad Kawule, the Commissioner for Housing and Environment; Hon. Ibrahim Gambo Galadima, the Commissioner for Works; Dr. Yakubu Adamu, the Commissioner for Finance; and representatives from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The committee’s visit included a comprehensive survey of the most severely affected areas.

In Giade Local Government Area (LGA), the team found that the Giade-Shira section of the Federal Highway had been entirely washed away, rendering it impassable.

Similarly, the Giade-Azare State Road and the Azare-Jama’are segment of the Kano-Maiduguri Expressway were heavily damaged, further exacerbating the difficulties faced by residents.

During their visit, the SSG conveyed the Governor’s heartfelt sympathy to the victims and assured them that the government was committed to providing relief to alleviate their suffering.

He emphasised that the government would act swiftly to address the immediate needs of those affected and to support the rebuilding efforts.

In a statement to journalists in Giade LGA, Mas’ud Aliyu, the Director General of SEMA, reported that thousands of people had been displaced due to the flooding.

Homes and farmlands have been obliterated, and the loss has been compounded by the fatalities.

Aliyu confirmed that three people had lost their lives as a result of the floods and noted that ongoing assessments are being conducted across the affected LGAs to gauge the full extent of the damage.

The DG assured that relief materials provided by the state government would be distributed to help mitigate the hardships faced by the displaced individuals.

He also highlighted the urgent need for continued support and resources to manage the crisis effectively.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Giade LGA expressed deep appreciation to Governor Mohammed for dispatching the high-level delegation to oversee the response efforts.

He reported that many communities and villages had been submerged by the floods, underlining the scale of the disaster and the critical need for timely assistance.

The devastating impact of the flooding in Bauchi North underscores the urgent need for comprehensive disaster management and preparedness strategies.

As the affected communities begin the arduous process of recovery and rebuilding, the coordinated efforts of the state and federal authorities will be crucial in providing the necessary support and relief to those impacted by this natural disaster.