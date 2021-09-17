Cavani Will Have An Impact When He Returns – Ole

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out to say that he expects Edinson Cavani to make a return to full training next week. Reports have said that the Uruguayan striker is set for a recall when the Red Devils face West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

According to him, Cavani definitely had a fantastic season last season and he only needs full fitness to have the required impact.

Ole added that MUFC has a strong squad that will cope with having to let players heal, so as not to risk any further injuries.

His words, “Edinson will hopefully start training with us after the weekend, maybe Monday, so maybe [he’ll be] involved on Wednesday.”

“He had a fantastic season last season, the impact he made when he got his fitness… he struggled with niggly injuries early on.”

“We feel that to get the best out of him this season we need to get him 100 per cent fit and not rush him.”

“We’ve got a strong squad that will cope with having to let players heal and not risk any further injuries.”

“I see Edinson having a massive impact, he’s that type of personality and player. He can’t wait to play and he’s working really hard to get back on the pitch.”

On Lingard, “We see him as a Man United player in the future.”

“Jesse has come back to us after a great spell at West Ham where he showed his qualities and got back into the England squad, scoring goals.”

“We really want to see the best of him this season we support him and we hope to keep him here with us. He’s a red through and through.”