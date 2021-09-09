CBN issues banks, PSPs to process bulk payments on their platforms

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed banks and payment service providers (PSPs) to begin processing end-to-end bulk payments or transfers on their platforms and to keep a breakdown of the accounts that get credits in the sender’s bank’s custody.

This was disclosed in a circular to the banks titled: “Disaggregation of Bulk Payments”, signed by Director, Payments System Management Department, CBN, Musa Jimoh,

The bulk payment mechanism now in use by banks and other payment providers, according to the apex bank, impedes transparency and audit trail.

The originating bank or PSP sends a single debit entry through the starting customer’s account and many credits to the beneficiary’s account in the present bulk payment system.

According to the circular, “The CBN has noticed the inherent problems associated with the processing of bulk transfers by banks and payment service providers (PSPs).

Currently, originating banks and PSPs pass a single debit entry through the initiating customer’s account and multiple credits to beneficiaries without adequate records of the credit entries in their system. This distorts the audit trail and hampers transparency.

In order to address this challenge, the CBN hereby directs that all end-to-end bulk payments or transfers shall henceforth be processed on the platforms of banks or PSPs for their customers with a detailed breakdown of the accounts that receive the credits retained in the custody of the sender’s bank.

All banks and PSPs are required to ensure full compliance with this requirement and all other payment system regulations.”