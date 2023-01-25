    Login
    Subscribe

    Celebrities Will Most Likely Engage In Prostitution To Avoid Being Broke – Deji Adeyanju

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has come out to say that he believes many Nigerian male and female celebrities engage in prostitution. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    Deji Adeyanju
    Deji Adeyanju

    According to him, he feels that way because being popular and broke is the worst thing that can happen to anyone.

    Deji wrote,

    Deji Adeyanju
    Deji Adeyanju

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply