Certain Positions Need Improving In My Team – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to hint at signing more players this summer. He recently had his say as Arsenal close in on Italian defender, Riccardo Calafiori, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is aware that are certain positions that need improving in his team, so he’ll try his best to bring the players that can give his squad something different.

Arteta, however, added that the main aim is to make his current players better on the pitch.

His words, “We know there are certain positions that we want to improve and give the squad better resources, especially in terms of numbers where we are very short. We will try our best but the main thing is to focus on falling in love with the players we have and make them better.

Perfection in this league requires different standards to relate that word to winning the Premier League. That’s what we need to do, we need to upgrade everything we’re doing and improve in every area. That’s what we’re trying to do. We are so close. There are moments where we had really fine margins. We have earned to be there, and obviously, we want much more and we are going to try to get it.

When you are so close, you really want to grab it. But I think you have to analyse the whole thing. “In the end, the outcome of this football club has to be to win major trophies, and we are in the process to achieve that – we are very close. The level that we are showing is extremely high, but it’s not been enough to win it. That’s the target. We’re certainly heading in the right direction and we are travelling at a really high speed with the things that we have transformed not only in the football side, but I think as a club as well. Now what is missing is to bring the big titles back home.”

WOW.

