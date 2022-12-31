Chelsea Is Not The Only Team In For Badiashile – Coach

Monaco defender, Benoit Badiashile is a player in demand ahead of the January transfer window, his manager, Philippe Clement has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, people should not think only one club has approached Benoit Badiashile because there has been a lot of interest in the defender.

Clement added that there has also been a lot of interest in several other Monaco players over the past six months.

His words, “I don’t think there is only one club that has approached Benoit Badiashile,”

“It’s not just Chelsea. There has been a lot of interest in several of our players over the past six months. This is also the case with Benoît.”