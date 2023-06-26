Chelsea Is Right To Demand More Than £55M For Mount – Jermaine Pennant

Manchester United have been a little bit cheeky in their pursuit of Mason Mount, Jermaine Pennant has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if the English midfielder is in the last year of his contract, he is fantastic enough to cost more than MUFC are offering since Bellingham and Rice are going for £120M and £100M respectively

Pennant added that even James Ward-Prowse, who relegated with Southampton this season, could be bought for £50M this summer.

His words, “He’s in the last year of his contract but also, he’s a fantastic player.”

“If we’re talking about the figures that have been thrown about, £120million for Bellingham, £100million for Declan Rice, I think Chelsea are right to hold out for more, for his value.”

“I like to put things in perspective, if you’re looking at £50million for James Ward-Prowse, who is getting valued at that in the Championship at Southampton, £55million for Mount would be a steal, a bargain in my eyes.”

“Attacking minded players are always valued that little bit higher as well, so Chelsea are holding out for the right value and I think that Manchester United are just trying to be a little bit cheeky to get him as cheap as chips.”