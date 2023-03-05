Chelsea Missed Wesley Fofana’s Physicality And Bravery – Graham Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to say that his team missed Wesley Fofana while he was out injured. This is coming after the defender netted the winning goal against Leeds, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the defender being out injured has definitely been a miss for the club because he is always physical and brave with the ball when he plays.

Potter added that the bravery to attack the ball with such purpose in Leeds’ box gave the Blues the win today.

His words, “Wesley Fofana has been a big miss for us. He’s one of the players who has been out for a while. He is physical, brave with the ball and does what he does well in the box which is attack the ball. It gave us a win.”

“People care. Players want to win and supporters want us to do well. At 1-0 in the Premier League, anything can happen, when you consider the run we’re on, it’s not surprising [there were nerves]. The players fought for the win and it allows us to keep moving forward.”