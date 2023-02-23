Chelsea Must Qualify For The UCL Next Season – Cucurella

Chelsea defender, Marc Cucurella has come out to say that the club will have no excuses for failure this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if it can be very hard after making lots of changes in the team, it is still important for the Blues to qualify for UCL football next season.

Cucurella added that he sees Mudryk being more valuable in the nearest future because he is so fast and skillful.

His words, “It’s difficult because we’ve had a lot of changes, a lot of new players.”

“I think maybe this season is the time to build a new era. For us I think it’s very important [to] play in the Champions League.”

“The first part of the season was not so good, but now we don’t have excuses. We need to train hard, we need to focus on winning games and finishing the league in the top four.”

“It’s very important for us because they create a lot of chances, they have the capacity to dribble,” Cucurella says of his new team-mates. “It’s difficult to train against them because they are top players, but I think the most important [thing] is they play for Chelsea, for our team, and they need to help the team to win the games.”

On the most valuable weapon for the club, “Maybe Mudryk, [he] is so fast and has a lot of skills, I think he’s a really, really good player. He has the quality to be, in a few years, a top player in the world. He needs to learn and stay happy in his new club.”