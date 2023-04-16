Chelsea Players Must Value The Opportunity To Wear The Jersey – Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has come out to say that his players need to find pride and energy if they are to get back into their Champions League tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has been at the club for nine days, and he does not like what he seen from the players who are not showing that they value the opportunity to wear the jersey.

Lampard added that there must be a new energy from the boys if they want to qualify for the UCL semis vs Real Madrid.

His words, “I’ve been at the club nine days, I don’t like what I saw today. I’m not going to try and dress that up in any way. We have to be really honest about that,”

“There should be a feeling when you play for Chelsea of pride involved. We have to do more for Tuesday. To get there, there needs to be a new energy. That needs to come back.”