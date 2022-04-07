Chelsea Will Have A Mountain To Climb At The Bernabeu – Joe Cole

Ex Chelsea forward, Joe Cole has come out to say that it is a huge ask for his former club to go to Spain and overturn a 3-1 deficit vs Real Madrid. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the next goal in the tie is absolutely crucial in the game, but there is hope since Tuchel changed to a back four at half-time and the team looked a lot brighter and sharper.

Joe Cole added that Benzema was simply outstanding yesternight, and he has given his team a good advantage next week.

His words, “The next goal in the tie is crucial. It’s a huge ask to go to Spain and overturn a 3-1 deficit.”

“[Thomas] Tuchel changed it at half-time, went to a back four and looked a lot brighter and sharper. One thing you can’t account for is individual mistakes. Rudiger and Mendy got it wrong.”

“Benzema, outstanding and gives them a good advantage next week. The tie isn’t over though.”