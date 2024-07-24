Chelsea Won’t Invert The Left Next Season – Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca has come out to drop a hint that Ben Chilwell does not fit into his tactics ahead of the 2024/25 season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has seen a lot of Reece James matches, and he would prefer for his team to invert the right, so Chelsea will not be inverting the left next season.

Enzo added that even if inverting the left were to happen, Cucurella and Veiga can make that happpen.

His words, “We won’t necessarily invert the left. I have seen a lot of Reece James and he can do that, and we have been trying it. And Malo Gusto can do it as well. But so can Marc [Cucurella] and Renato [Veiga]. So we are trying both [sides].

In these weeks, we try different situations. We try [Reece] James inside. I watched his games [for Wigan Athletic on loan] against, I don’t remember now, he was playing as a midfielder.”

WOW.

