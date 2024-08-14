CHRADA Condemns Violent Attack on APP Office in Port Harcourt

The Coalition for Human Rights Advocacy in Africa (CHRADA) has strongly condemned the recent attack on the Port Harcourt office of the Action People’s Party (APP) in Rivers State.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, involved the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) at the APP secretariat, causing extensive damage to the building.

In a statement released by Dr. Joyce Anderson Idakwo, the convener of CHRADA, the coalition labelled the attack as a “clear attempt to disrupt the local government election process and undermine democracy.”

This violent act has raised significant concerns about the increasing use of explosives and bombs against political opponents in the region.

CHRADA’s statement emphasised the severity of the situation, asserting that such actions reflect a blatant disregard for human life and a ruthless approach to achieving political objectives.

The coalition condemned the use of violence as a tool for political gain, describing it as a grave violation of human rights and international law.

“The use of explosives and bombs against political opponents is a serious breach of human rights and international standards,” the statement declared.

“These actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for human life and a callous willingness to use violence to achieve political goals.”

The coalition expressed deep concern about the escalating violence in Rivers State and its devastating impact on the civilian population.

Women and children, in particular, are disproportionately affected by these attacks, highlighting the urgent need for protective measures.

CHRADA has called on the Nigerian government to take immediate and decisive action to safeguard its citizens and ensure that those responsible for such violent acts are held accountable.

The coalition stressed the importance of maintaining peace and order during the election process, urging authorities to implement stringent measures to prevent further violence.

The recent attack is part of a troubling pattern of political violence in Rivers State.

The region has been marred by ongoing clashes between supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and those of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

These conflicts have frequently resulted in violent confrontations during political events, contributing to a climate of instability and fear.

The Nigerian government, along with local authorities, faces a critical challenge in addressing the root causes of this violence and restoring a sense of security among the populace.

Effective measures are needed to curb the use of explosives and other forms of violence in political disputes, ensuring that democratic processes are not undermined by acts of aggression.

As the situation in Rivers State continues to develop, the role of civil society organisations like CHRADA becomes increasingly important.

Their advocacy for human rights and their call for government intervention are crucial in the fight against political violence and the protection of democratic values.

The attack on the APP office serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to address political violence and promote peaceful electoral processes in Nigeria.

The international community, alongside Nigerian authorities, must work together to support efforts that uphold human rights and safeguard democratic integrity.