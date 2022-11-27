Chris Brown Should Be Praised For His Contribution To Music – Kelly Rowland

Popular celebrity, Kelly Rowland has come out to defend Chris Brown after he was booed during the American Music Awards. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she needs the audience to chill out because Chris Brown deserves lots of praise for his contributions to music.

Mary added that rather than booing him, music lovers should pray he finds grace and forgiveness.

Her words, “I believe that Grace is very real, we all need a dose of it. Before we point fingers at anyone we should realise how grateful we are, for every moment that we get.”

“Now Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting this award on his behalf. Excuse me… chill out.”

“But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer.”

“I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

WOW.