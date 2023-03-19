Ciara Turns Heads With Oscars 2023 Dress

Popular singer, Singer, Ciara recently left nothing to the imagination on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 red carpet. She rocked a totally sheer Dundas halter dress with nothing but a matching G-string underneath to the recent Oscars, and fans have been reacting.
The mother of three flaunted her curves in the look which featured crosshatched crystals and a low back that showed off the top of her thong.
Ciara attended the red carpet with her husband, Russell Wilson who wore a black velvet coat over a shiny black pant-and-shirt combination.
WOW.
