Civil Society Groups Demand Return of Subsidies or Risk Renewed Protests

The Osun State Civil Societies Coalition (OSCC), a prominent alliance of civil society organisations in the state, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reinstate subsidies on electricity and fuel or face potential new waves of protests from Nigerians.

The coalition issued this ultimatum in a statement released following the conclusion of the official 10-day #EndBadGovernance protest.

In a statement signed by Waheed Lawal, the chairman of the OSCC, the coalition expressed strong disapproval of President Tinubu’s recent nationwide address concerning the protests.

Lawal criticised the president for failing to address the core issues raised by the demonstrators, asserting that if the government’s response does not adequately address public grievances, renewed protests are imminent.

The OSCC’s statement underscored their dissatisfaction with the federal government’s approach, particularly criticising the distribution of palliatives to states rather than implementing effective policies to alleviate the economic hardships faced by many Nigerians.

The coalition believes that the removal of fuel and electricity subsidies has exacerbated the cost of living, leading to hyperinflation and further economic distress.

“The #EndBadGovernance protest has concluded today. Regrettably, President Tinubu’s address did not adequately address the concerns that were voiced during the protests.

It is clear that many Nigerians are suffering from severe economic hardship, and the President’s response has not addressed these critical issues,” Lawal stated.

He continued, “We demand the immediate reinstatement of the subsidies on fuel and electricity.

The removal of these subsidies has inflicted severe economic pain on the citizenry, resulting in inflated prices and an unsustainable cost of living.

This situation is untenable and needs urgent redress.”

The OSCC also called for the immediate release of all detained protesters, including those who were arrested during previous demonstrations such as the #EndSARS protests.

They argued that these individuals have been subjected to human rights violations and should be compensated for the injustices they have endured.

“The continued detention of protesters is unacceptable.

We call for the release of all individuals currently held in police custody, including those arrested during the #EndSARS protests.

Furthermore, there must be adequate compensation for the violations of their human rights,” Lawal added.

The coalition urged the federal government to act swiftly to address these demands and prevent further unrest.

They warned that if President Tinubu remains unresponsive, there will be a concerted effort to mobilise a larger, more organised movement for future protests.

“We appeal to the federal government to take immediate action to alleviate the plight of the citizens and avoid pushing them to their limits.

Should the government continue to ignore these pressing issues, we will organise a more extensive and disciplined movement to advocate for the changes necessary to achieve a better Nigeria,” Lawal concluded.

The OSCC’s statement reflects the growing frustration among civil society groups and the general public over the current economic policies and the perceived lack of genuine engagement from the government.

The call for reinstating subsidies and addressing human rights violations highlights the broader demands for systemic change and improved governance in Nigeria.