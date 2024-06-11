CNP Warns Against N250,000 Minimum Wage Demand, Cites Economic Risks

The Concerned Nigerian Patriots (CNP) have raised alarms that the demand for a ₦250,000 minimum wage by organized labor could lead the country into an economic recession.

This assertion was made by the group’s Chairman, Alfa Mohammed, during a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mohammed accused the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of collaborating with the Labour Party to create instability for the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

He suggested that their insistence on a ₦250,000 minimum wage is part of this effort.

According to media outlets, the federal government and the organized private sector have proposed a ₦62,000 minimum wage, and this recommendation has been submitted to President Bola Tinubu.

The CNP highlighted that the ongoing economic difficulties, which are the result of necessary reforms, are being exploited by labor groups to call for strikes.

These strikes have recently included shutting down critical national infrastructure, affecting the livelihoods of millions.

“The recent demands for an unrealistic minimum wage by the coalition of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Labour Party (LP) pose a significant risk of plunging Nigeria into another recession, exacerbating the economic challenges that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has been diligently working to overcome,” the group stated.

The CNP also expressed concern that this coalition, which supported Mr. Peter Obi in the last presidential election, could undermine both democracy and economic recovery.

They characterized the coalition’s actions as a deliberate attempt to provoke public unrest and destabilize the government.

By advocating for a wage increase that is not financially viable, the group warned that the coalition risks inciting chaos and anarchy, which could undermine Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy.