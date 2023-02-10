Co-Parenting With Davido Has Been Challenging – Baby Mama

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s second baby mama, Amanda has come out to speak about co-parenting with the DMW boss. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, her baby is doing good nowadays even if she is feeling a little bit under the weather at the moment.

Amanda added that co-parenting can be very challenging at times, but she is coping.

On her daughter, “She’s good, feeling a little under the weather today.”

On co-parenting, “It’s great.”

“It can be very challenging at times but wouldn’t trade it for anything else in this world.”