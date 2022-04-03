COE Upgrade: PDP Has Lost Touch With Reality, Playing politics, Says Osun govt

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State has been described as a political party that is not in sync with reality.

The party was also reminded that it has quickly forgotten that the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has in the past three years always thought through with his administration’s programmes and policies.

Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made this known on Saturday while reacting to the claim made by the Osun PDP that the upgrade of the College of Education, Ilesa to a full fledged university by the State government was a deceit.

Omipidan revealed that Governor Oyetola had engaged experts to work through the sustainability plan to ensure a hitch-free process.

In his words, “Before the announcement was made on Thursday, the Government had engaged a consultant to work through the upgrade’s sustainability plan to ensure a hitch-free process.”

While stating that the upgrade of the college of education to a university had nothing to do with deceit, Omipidan held that the Osun PDP’s allegation amounted to playing politics with important issues.

“We know they are looking for something and anything to hang-on for a political campaign like it did in 2018, but the people have seen clearly that Governor Oyetola has done well and has nothing to do with deceit,” he stated.

Recall that the Osun PDP, through its spokesperson, Oladele Bamiji had accused the State governor of elaborate deceit to the people of Ijesha land over his administration’s promise to upgrade the Ilesa College of Education to a full-fledged university.

While alleging that the project was a Greek gift to get cheap votes during the Osun gubernatorial election, the party also declared that it was a plot by the governor to defraud the Ijesa people and insult their collective sensibility.