Colombia Deserves To Reach 2024 Copa America Final – James Rodriguez

Colombia midfielder, James Rodriguez has come out to speak after breaking a record held by Lionel Messi and helping his nation reach the 2024 Copa America final. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is an honor to be the leading assist maker in a single edition of the Copa America tournament, and he is happy to see Colombia earn their well-deserved place in the final of the competition.

James added that the referee was not very good vs Uruguay, but he and his teammates defended very well.

His words, “We had an excellent game. The referee was not good. The boys who defended did well. The game was very complicated, against a very tough opponent, but we won a well-deserved place in the final. I’ve been here for almost 13 years, wanting this. We’re happy.”

