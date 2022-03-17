Communique Issued At The End Of PDP’s 95th NEC Meeting

Communique Issued at the end of 95th National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which Held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja

The National Executive Committee (NEC), after extensive deliberations on issues of urgent national importance as well as preparations for the 2023 general elections resolved as follows:

1. NEC commended the effort of the various organs of our Party, the National Working Committee (NWC), the National Caucus, the National Assembly Caucus, the Board of Trustees (BoT), the PDP Governors’ Forum and our structures at various levels in stabilizing our Party for the task ahead.

2. NEC also commended the commitment of the National Working Committee (NWC) under the Chairmanship of Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu to further unite and reposition the Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

3. NEC applauded the NWC for the success of the Party in the Local Government election in the FCT as well as in recent bye-elections across the country. NEC also commended the NWC for successful conduct of the PDP primaries for Ekiti and Osun States’ governorship elections respectively and charged all Party members to work hard to ensure victory in the two elections.

4. NEC expressed confidence in the ability of the NWC to lead our Party to win the Presidential election, majority of state governors as well as majority of seats in the National and State Assemblies.

5. On the state of the nation, NEC strongly condemned the insincerity, corruption and insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration resulting in worsening insecurity and agonizing economic hardship in the country.

6. NEC also condemned the abysmal corruption in the APC government which is responsible for the excruciating fuel crisis and collapse of our national grid that have crippled economic and social activities in our country.

7. NEC notes that Nigerians are now looking up to the PDP for solution and as such urged all Party members to remain united in the PDP’s mission to Rescue and Rebuild our country from the misrule of the APC.

Preparations for the 2023 General Elections:

8. NEC approved the PDP Electoral Guidelines for the conduct of Primary Elections

9. NEC approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

10. NEC approved a 50% reduction in nomination fees for youths aged 25 to 30 years for various elective positions.

11. NEC also approved the commencement of sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from Thursday, March 17, 2022

12. The following amounts for the Forms were approved by NEC:

(i) State House of Assembly — Expression of Interest — N100,000 =

Nomination Form N500,000 =

(ii) House of Representatives — Expression of Interest — N500,000=

Nomination Form N2,000,000=

(iii) Senate – Expression of Interest — N500,000=

Nomination Form N3,000,000=

(iv) Governorship — Expression of Interest – N1,000,000=

Nomination Form N20,000,000=

(v) President – Expression of Interest — N5,000,000 =

Nomination Form N35,000,000 =

Zoning:

NEC also approved the establishment of a 37-member Zoning Committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions for the 2023 general elections.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba (National Publicity Secretary).