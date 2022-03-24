Compose Your Own Song If You Don’t Want Me Performing At Political Gatherings – Timi Dakolo

Popular singer, Timi Dakolo has come out to respond after he was called out for singing at Atiku Abubakar’s political rally. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he will sing at any political rally when called upon, and there is nothing anyone can say to make him feel bad.

Timi added that anyone who doesn’t like the way he is singing at such gathering should sing his or her own song.

A fan wrote, “Hunger is a real Bastard!!!”

“They have started singing in political rallies ohhh @timidakolo is live at Abuja international conference center singing and endorsing DPD’s Atiku.”

“Let it be known that @timidakolo endorsed Atiku.”

Timi Dakolo, “I will sing and collect bread my guy, if it pains you well well, go sing your own.”

Timi Dakolo (born; January 20, 1981) is a Nigerian singer. He emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007. Accompanying his victory was a recording contract with Sony BMG, in addition to other prizes.

Timi Dakolo was born in Accra, Ghana to a Nigerian father, Bayelsa-native David and a Ghanaian mother, Norah, who died when Dakolo was thirteen years old. Despite being born in Ghana, Timi has a Nigerian passport and does not claim dual citizenship.

He was raised in Port Harcourt by his grandmother Ateni Dakolo and his aunt Susan Larry, and he credits his aunt as his early singing teacher. So deep was their relationship that Timi declined an offer to move to Lagos with his parents, opting to stay back in Port-harcourt with them.

In 2006, Dakolo auditioned for reality show Idols West Africa in Calabar. Timi Dakolo’s songs of choice were Commissioned’s More Than I and Lemar’s Time to Grow. His vocals impressed the judges, and he was seen as a contender for the prize. A week before the viewing of the Top 24 performances, Dakolo received the news that his grandmother had died.